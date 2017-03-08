World Wide Web inventor Sir Tim Berne...

World Wide Web inventor Sir Tim Berners-Lee urges crackdown on fake news

World Wide Web inventor Sir Tim Berners-Lee has said the impact of fake news is increasingly concerning, as he unveiled plans to tackle "unethical" political advertising and the harvesting of data. The British computer scientist said, exactly 28 years after his invention, the three new trends have become alarming in the last 12 months.

