WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways users cana t fix
New documents from WikiLeaks point to an apparent CIA program to hack Apple's iPhones and Mac computers using techniques that users couldn't disable by resetting their devices. Security experts say the exploits are plausible, but suggest they pose little threat to typical users.
