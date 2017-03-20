Wi-Fi on wheels: Google helps students get online, on the go
Eighth-grader Lakaysha Governor spends two hours on the bus getting back and forth to school each day. Thanks to a grant from Google, she can now use that time more productively and get her homework done.
