Why Experts Say High-Speed Internet Access Matters to Families and Businesses Nationwide
In the same way the telephone brought new opportunities for business development and economic prosperity to America's heartland decades ago, experts say that today, expanding broadband to every part of the country will have positive impacts on all communities nationwide. In short: no matter where you live it's important that all Americans -- including those in more remote areas -- have broadband access, too.
