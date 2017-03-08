What the CIA thinks of your anti-viru...

What the CIA thinks of your anti-virus program

Read more: The Gazette

Peppering the 8,000 pages of purported Central Intelligence Agency hacking data released Tuesday by WikiLeaks are reviews of some of the world's most popular anti-virus products. The hackers are quoted taking potshots at anti-virus firms, suggesting the American intelligence agencies are keenly aware of flaws in the products meant to be keeping us all safe online.

