Wal-Mart launches incubator lab to ho...

Wal-Mart launches incubator lab to house startups

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Wal-Mart is launching an incubator lab focused on projects in robotics, virtual and augmented reality, and artificial intelligence as it aims to compete more aggressively with Amazon. The so-called Store No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five natural ways to boost your erection and la... 21 min oxfordx501 3
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 hr replaytime 60,953
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 1 hr SoE 13,551
Remove DRM and Convert Audible AA Audiobooks to... (Feb '15) 1 hr JesseRR 6
News Samsung Galaxy S8: What You Need to Know About ... 13 hr will it cost more 1
News A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads... 14 hr laurele 1
News Solar plant ready to heat up (Nov '10) 14 hr Bizness23 4
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,655 • Total comments across all topics: 279,727,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC