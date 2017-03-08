Volkswagen's latest concept car is a ...

Volkswagen's latest concept car is a self-driving, robot...

Called Sedric, the concept car is the very first built by Volkswagen Group, the parent company of Volkswagen, Audi, and Lamborghini. Volkswagen Group says the car is a Level 5 autonomous vehicle, meaning it's completely driverless in any geographic region and requires no human supervision.

