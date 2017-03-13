Virtual reality roller coaster coming...

Virtual reality roller coaster coming to theme park

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

The Galactic Attack Virtual Realty Coaster is billed as a fully immersive, virtual riding experience on the Agawam park's iconic Mind Eraser coaster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 3 hr replaytime 60,802
News Apple now lets you restore deleted iPhone files (Aug '15) 6 hr rebeccafashion 4
News Anti-Trump Albuquerque Businessman Appears on T... 21 hr lambert 3
News McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo... Sun gandolf 1
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) Sun VetnorsGate 13,492
News Customer Service Coordinator Sat RFP 1
News Albuquerque SEO Firm Cancels Trump Supporters' ... Sat seo guy 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Casey Anthony
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,777 • Total comments across all topics: 279,683,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC