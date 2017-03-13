Verizon sought $925 million penalty f...

Verizon sought $925 million penalty for Yahooa s lax security

Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

Verizon demanded a $925 million discount on its acquisition of Yahoo's online services to help offset the damage from the biggest data breaches in internet history. It ultimately settled on a $350 million concession.

