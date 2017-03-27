US House votes to undo broadband privacy rules
The U.S. House of Representatives has followed the Senate in voting to repeal privacy rules that can prevent broadband providers from selling customers' internet-browsing histories and other data without their permission. On Tuesday, the House voted 215-205 to do away with the privacy rules that the U.S. Federal Communications Commission passed last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CIO.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|9 min
|Dogen
|61,766
|How to sync Outlook with iPhone 7?
|5 hr
|mikewilliams0977
|1
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|7 hr
|Baby It s Cold Ou...
|12
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|7 hr
|positronium
|13,626
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|22 hr
|Stephanie Shipley
|715
|Recover Deleted text Messages from iPhone with ... (Mar '14)
|Sun
|Natalie_33
|25
|Early snow throwers made in Martinsburg
|Mar 25
|Kim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC