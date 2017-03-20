Updated iPad, with a price cut
The company said Tuesday that new iPad still has a 9.7-inch screen, but the display is brighter and its price starts at $329, down from $399. Apple still controls about a quarter of the tablet market, but the market as a whole has been in decline after several years of rapid growth.
