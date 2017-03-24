U.S. workers face higher risk of bein...

U.S. workers face higher risk of being replaced by robots.

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Millions of workers around the world are at risk of losing their jobs to robots -- but Americans should be particularly worried. Thirty-eight percent of jobs in the U.S. are at high risk of being replaced by robots and artificial intelligence over the next 15 years, according to a new report by PwC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 56 min IB DaMann 61,241
News Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ... 4 hr Kill Pitt Bulls 1
Which one is your style? Replaceable battery mo... 9 hr newssnowss 1
Joyetech eGO AIO ProBox | direct output mode co... 11 hr newssnowss 1
News WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use... 13 hr Stevecarr123 1
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 15 hr positronium 13,600
Joyetech eGO AIO ProBox | Newest on-the-go devi... Thu newssnowss 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,730 • Total comments across all topics: 279,804,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC