Turning James Joyce's 'Ulysses' into a virtual reality game
Joseph Nugent is an English professor at Boston College. He says the goal of "Joycestick" is to expose new audiences to the works of one of Ireland's most celebrated authors and to give a glimpse of how virtual reality can be used to enhance literature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|52 min
|15th Dalai Lama
|60,596
|Cannot connect to the network
|8 hr
|SanSan74
|4
|6 Things I Expect at IDF (Sep '14)
|10 hr
|AIPAC is treason
|3
|4 Easy Steps to Get Approved for a Home Mortgag...
|12 hr
|Trump Nightmare
|1
|Apple iPad Pro 2 Latest Rumors about Release Da...
|19 hr
|Teddy_6
|1
|How Can I Listen to Apple Music on iPod Touch?
|21 hr
|JesseRR
|1
|SEO and content strategies (Aug '13)
|Thu
|braveluke
|10
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC