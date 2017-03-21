Trump signs bill authorizing NASA fun...

Trump signs bill authorizing NASA funding, Mars exploration

The Daily News-Record

The new law also authorizes $19.5 billion in space agency funding for the 2018 budget year, which starts Oct. 1. Trump recently sent Congress a budget proposal that authorizes $19.1 billion for the space agency next year, down slightly from the current year. The new law amends current law to add human exploration of Mars as one of NASA's objectives.

