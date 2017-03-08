Trump associate plays down Twitter co...

Trump associate plays down Twitter contact with Guccifer 2.0

Read more: MyHighPlains.com

Roger Stone, the flamboyant political adviser who has been connected to President Donald Trump for years, is defending his contacts with "Guccifer 2.0"-- the online persona who claims responsibility for hacking the Democratic National Committee -- as an innocuous "brief exchange" of a few direct messages that he says amount to nothing. Stone said his few exchanges with Guccifer 2.0 occurred in August after Twitter briefly banned the hacker for posting DNC information, proving he did not collude in the hack itself.

Chicago, IL

