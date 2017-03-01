Trending Now 18 Mins Ago Asteroid passes inside Earth's satellite ring, '20 times closer than moon'
An asteroid, much smaller than an artist's drawing of one pictured above, came within 9,000 miles of Earth with only a six hour warning. A small asteroid passed so close to the Earth on Thursday, at one, point, it was 20 times closer than the moon, NASA said.
