Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says AI ta...

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says AI taking US jobs is '50-100...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

On Friday, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin answered a slew of questions in an interview with Axios' Mike Allen about the global economy and US labor market, including about the threat of artificial intelligence affecting American jobs. Mnuchin is not overly worried.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 28 min replaytime 61,510
Recover Deleted text Messages from iPhone with ... (Mar '14) 43 min Natalie_33 25
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 4 hr SoE 13,601
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... 13 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 3
News Early snow throwers made in Martinsburg Sat Kim 1
News Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ... Sat Kill Pitt Bulls 1
Which one is your style? Replaceable battery mo... Fri newssnowss 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,990 • Total comments across all topics: 279,845,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC