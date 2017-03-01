Tourism gets a virtual lift from new app

Tourism gets a virtual lift from new app

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Cumbernauld Today

A new virtual reality app is allowing people across the world to "visit" landmarks like the Falkirk Wheel and New Lanark world heritage site. These attractions are among an elite band of 26 sites to feature in special apps launched by tourism body VisitScotland, ScotlandVR is billed as a ground-breaking virtual travel experience that allows people, wherever they are in the world, to be immersed in Scotland's remarkable attractions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cumbernauld Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 min Dogen 59,140
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 6 min positronium 13,156
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 26 min Dogen 180,366
News Trump to skip White House Correspondentsa Assoc... 1 hr Whoop there it is 128
News A guide to all those weird words your teen uses 5 hr Parden Pard 4
News As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked 11 hr SMH 6
News Also, 'The Voice' returns for Season 12, and 'W... 17 hr Palin s Turkey Th... 4
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,219 • Total comments across all topics: 279,312,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC