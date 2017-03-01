This robot can 3D-print and bake a pizza in six minutes
The inventors received a $125,000 grant from NASA to develop the device in 2016, cofounder Jordan French told Business Insider at the time. NASA was looking for a bot that could easily make something delicious for astronauts during future Mars missions.
