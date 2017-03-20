This NASA robot can flatten itself to crawl into caves, fall off...
The Pop-Up Flat Folding Explorer Robot robot folds down and expands to crawl into small spaces, overcome obstacles and safely fall from heights. Engineers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory have designed a flexible robot, inspired by origami, that can flatten itself to crawl into small spaces, scale steep inclines and withstand long falls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|21 min
|positronium
|13,508
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|24 min
|dad1
|60,855
|Smok G80 Kit | Single 18650 and 80W max output
|6 hr
|newssnowss
|1
|Wearing diapers makes people incotinent BEWARE (Dec '10)
|18 hr
|Donny4
|32
|Apple now lets you restore deleted iPhone files (Aug '15)
|Mon
|rebeccafashion
|4
|Anti-Trump Albuquerque Businessman Appears on T...
|Sun
|lambert
|3
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Sun
|gandolf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC