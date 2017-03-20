This NASA robot can flatten itself to...

This NASA robot can flatten itself to crawl into caves, fall off...

The Pop-Up Flat Folding Explorer Robot robot folds down and expands to crawl into small spaces, overcome obstacles and safely fall from heights. Engineers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory have designed a flexible robot, inspired by origami, that can flatten itself to crawl into small spaces, scale steep inclines and withstand long falls.

Chicago, IL

