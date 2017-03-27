This ex-Microsoft exec is charged wit...

This ex-Microsoft exec is charged with making programmers love Google

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Nowadays, Ramji is about four months into a new gig serving as VP of Product Management for Google Cloud , a service where developers rent functionally unlimited supercomputing power straight from the search engine's own global server infrastructure. And while Google has never been shy about its love for open source , Ramji still says his new role is "not too different" than his time at Microsoft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 min IB DaMann 61,675
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 35 min 0smius 13,613
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 2 hr Stephanie Shipley 715
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... 3 hr nanoanomaly 10
Recover Deleted text Messages from iPhone with ... (Mar '14) Sun Natalie_33 25
News Early snow throwers made in Martinsburg Mar 25 Kim 1
News Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ... Mar 25 Kill Pitt Bulls 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Afghanistan
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,054 • Total comments across all topics: 279,887,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC