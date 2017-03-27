'The Wanderers' is mission-to-Mars fiction with a twist
In "The Wanderers," a private corporation called Prime Space is financing the first crewed mission to Mars and training three astronauts: an American woman, a Russian man and a Japanese man. Helen, Sergei and Yoshi will undergo an elaborate, 17-month simulation that will use virtual reality to mimic the round-trip mission to the Red Planet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|2 hr
|replaytime
|61,602
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|3 hr
|VetnorsGate
|13,607
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|15 hr
|TruthToPower
|4
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|20 hr
|Cheryl Bush
|714
|Recover Deleted text Messages from iPhone with ... (Mar '14)
|Sun
|Natalie_33
|25
|Early snow throwers made in Martinsburg
|Mar 25
|Kim
|1
|Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ...
|Mar 25
|Kill Pitt Bulls
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC