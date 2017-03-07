The Latest: WikiLeaks claims Samsung ...

The Latest: WikiLeaks claims Samsung TVs enable surveillance

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: 680News

The Latest on the publication by WikiLeaks of what it described as thousands of pages of confidential files about CIA hacking activities : Samsung smart TVs have microphones so viewers can make voice commands, such as requests for movie recommendations. The commands typically aren't transmitted outside the home unless users activate the feature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 6 min Joe Momma 59,338
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 20 min SoE 13,208
New Vaporesso Tarot Mini Kit 38 min perty 1
HTC U Ultra now available for sale in the US 1 hr allisonhu 1
One Click to Transfer Samsung Data Contacts to ... 5 hr Tjkkelt 5
News Senate Democrats Vow to Defend Obama's Auto Eff... 11 hr Advents 1
News WikiLeaks: Here are the CIA's hacking tools for... 13 hr Ronald 2
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,630 • Total comments across all topics: 279,391,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC