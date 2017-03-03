The Hubble telescope won't crash into...

The Hubble telescope won't crash into Mars, but it may look that way

The Hubble Space Telescope will pass in front of Mars on Friday night - and because of our depth perception - it will look like the decades-old telescope is slamming into the Red Planet.

Chicago, IL

