The Hubble telescope won't crash into Mars, but it may look that way
The Hubble Space Telescope will pass in front of Mars on Friday night - and because of our depth perception - it will look like the decades-old telescope is slamming into the Red Planet. The Hubble telescope won't crash into Mars, but it may look that way The Hubble Space Telescope will pass in front of Mars on Friday night - and because of our depth perception - it will look like the decades-old telescope is slamming into the Red Planet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|29 min
|Dexter
|59,076
|Trump to skip White House Correspondentsa Assoc...
|48 min
|jonjedi
|125
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|1 hr
|Dogen
|180,363
|Also, 'The Voice' returns for Season 12, and 'W...
|4 hr
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|5
|As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked
|5 hr
|No TEA For Me
|5
|A guide to all those weird words your teen uses
|5 hr
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|1
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|6 hr
|VetnorsGate
|13,092
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC