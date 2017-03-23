Symposium discusses latest and future...

Symposium discusses latest and future of stem cell therapy

Read more: Whittier Daily News

Sophie X. Deng, M.D., Ph.D. discusses Corneal Regeneration: Now and Beyond, during the Second Annual Symposium of the CIRM Alpha Stem Cell Clinics Network hosted by the City of Hope at the Cooper Auditorium at the City of Hope in Duarte, CA., Thursday, March 23, 2017. Scientist, Clinicians and patients discuss advancement in stem cell therapies.

Chicago, IL

