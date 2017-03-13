Stem cell treatment stabilizes macula...

Stem cell treatment stabilizes macular degeneration

As we grow older, a common disease called macular degeneration can threaten our eyesight. An experimental stem cell treatment proved effective at halting this disease with no serious side effects up to a year later, a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found.

