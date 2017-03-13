Stem cell treatment stabilizes macular degeneration
As we grow older, a common disease called macular degeneration can threaten our eyesight. An experimental stem cell treatment proved effective at halting this disease with no serious side effects up to a year later, a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|18 min
|Spies among Us
|1
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|27 min
|IB DaMann
|60,488
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|1 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|3 hr
|Dogen
|180,394
|Can robot pets comfort like the real thing?
|5 hr
|Evkan
|4
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|5 hr
|positronium
|13,483
|Recover Deleted SMS Text Messages from Samsung ...
|19 hr
|Tjkkelt
|7
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC