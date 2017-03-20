SpaceXa s Dragon arrives in San Pedro, delivers groundbreaking research
The SpaceX Dragon capsule is off loaded from the support ship NRC Quest in the Port of Los Angles early Monday morning March 20, 2017 after returning from a resupply mission to the International Space Station. Chuck Bennett/ Daily Breeze/SCNG Research into new life-saving drugs and an array of biological studies arrived in San Pedro early Monday inside the Hawthorne-made SpaceX orbiter Dragon .
