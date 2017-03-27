SpaceX launches its first recycled rocket in historic leap
SpaceX launched its first recycled rocket Thursday, the biggest leap yet in its bid to drive down costs and speed up flights. The Falcon 9 blasted off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center, hoisting a broadcasting satellite into the early evening clear sky on the historic rocket reflight.
