SpaceX capsule returns to Earth, head...

SpaceX capsule returns to Earth, heading to San Pedro

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

SpaceX engineers in Hawthorne pulled off another successful remote spacecraft recovery Sunday morning, bringing home nearly 2 tons of NASA experiments from the International Space Station. The reusable Dragon capsule splashed down in the Pacific Ocean west of Baja California at 8:48 a.m. The return marked the end of the CRS-10 mission, SpaceX's 10th commercial resupply trip to NASA's ISS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 4 min Into The Night 60,804
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 54 min 0smius 13,495
News Apple now lets you restore deleted iPhone files (Aug '15) 9 hr rebeccafashion 4
News Anti-Trump Albuquerque Businessman Appears on T... Sun lambert 3
News McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo... Sun gandolf 1
News Customer Service Coordinator Sat RFP 1
News Albuquerque SEO Firm Cancels Trump Supporters' ... Sat seo guy 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,227 • Total comments across all topics: 279,687,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC