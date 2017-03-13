SpaceX capsule returns to Earth, heading to San Pedro

SpaceX engineers in Hawthorne pulled off another successful remote spacecraft recovery Sunday morning, bringing home nearly 2 tons of NASA experiments from the International Space Station. The reusable Dragon capsule splashed down in the Pacific Ocean west of Baja California at 8:48 a.m. The return marked the end of the CRS-10 mission, SpaceX's 10th commercial resupply trip to NASA's ISS.

