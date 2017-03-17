Snapdragon Chip Is Now a 'Platform'

Attaching the "Snapdragon" label solely to Qualcomm's system-on-a-chip doesn't do the technology justice, the company said yesterday. So Qualcomm is rebranding the Snapdragon name as a "platform" that encompasses not just the processor but all of the company's other technologies that work with the SoC.

