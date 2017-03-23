Self-driving robots making food deliveries
In Redwood, California, in the heart of technology-rich Silicon Valley, you'll find self-driving robots making food deliveries. After a restaurant worker packs the order, the robot makes a delivery that the customer unlocks with a phone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|2 hr
|replaytime
|61,512
|Recover Deleted text Messages from iPhone with ... (Mar '14)
|3 hr
|Natalie_33
|25
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|7 hr
|SoE
|13,601
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|16 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|3
|Early snow throwers made in Martinsburg
|Sat
|Kim
|1
|Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ...
|Sat
|Kill Pitt Bulls
|1
|Which one is your style? Replaceable battery mo...
|Fri
|newssnowss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC