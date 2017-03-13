Sax in space: French astronaut deligh...

Sax in space: French astronaut delighted with birthday gift

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

The instrument arrived in a SpaceX carg... France's musical astronaut Thomas Pesquet is enjoying a special birthday present delivered to him up at the International Space Station. The saxophone arrived in a SpaceX cargo ship on Feb. 23, and his crewmates kept it hidden until his 39th birthday on Feb. 27. "Totally pumped to hear @Thom_astro rock his sax on orbit! Happy belated birthday buddy!" future space station crewmate Jack Fischer tweeted Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 6 min fransherrell 180,370
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 36 min positronium 13,432
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 hr Dogen 60,267
New Wismec Reuleaux DNA250 Limited Edition Copp... 21 hr Anonymous 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Tue Jane 713
25% off for Smok QBOX Kit | Do you want a small... Tue newssnowss 1
News Home Theater in a Historic Home Masks Noise fro... Mon Shuttle 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,582 • Total comments across all topics: 279,563,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC