Russian experts paint sinister pictur...

Russian experts paint sinister picture of Russian meddling

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NBC12

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., right, and the committee's Vice Chairman Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. meet with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, to discuss the comm... WASHINGTON - Russian experts painted a sinister picture of Russian meddling in the 2016 election Thursday, telling the Senate intelligence committee about fake news, cyber trolls, smear campaigns and even slayings they say could have ties to the Kremlin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 37 min u196533dm 61,915
only adobe company could do it 47 min keenore 2
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... 2 hr Fair Game 15
News iPhone Repair Company Offers New Replacement Pa... (Jul '09) 4 hr tom lee 36
How to sync Outlook with iPhone 7? Wed mikewilliams0977 1
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) Wed positronium 13,624
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Mar 28 Stephanie Shipley 715
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,462 • Total comments across all topics: 279,952,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC