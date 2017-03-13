Russian bank claims effort to frame i...

Russian bank claims effort to frame it for connections to Trump Organization

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

The Russian bank that had an "odd" internet link to the Trump Organization during the presidential campaign is now claiming that U.S.-based hackers have recently launched cyberattacks to try to frame the bank. Cybersecurity experts say this hack is a common type of prank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 3 min IB DaMann 60,772
News Anti-Trump Albuquerque Businessman Appears on T... 3 hr lambert 3
News McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo... 8 hr gandolf 1
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 12 hr VetnorsGate 13,492
News Customer Service Coordinator 16 hr RFP 1
News Albuquerque SEO Firm Cancels Trump Supporters' ... 17 hr seo guy 1
PowerPoint pesentation Sat tomtom46 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,573 • Total comments across all topics: 279,665,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC