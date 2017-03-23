Robot Helps Boy Go to School
Despite a degenerative disease that makes going to school a life-threatening situation, a 3-year-old Maryland boy attends classes every day thanks to technology. Chris Gordon reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|6 min
|One way or another
|61,326
|Early snow throwers made in Martinsburg
|3 hr
|Kim
|1
|Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ...
|13 hr
|Kill Pitt Bulls
|1
|Which one is your style? Replaceable battery mo...
|17 hr
|newssnowss
|1
|Joyetech eGO AIO ProBox | direct output mode co...
|20 hr
|newssnowss
|1
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|22 hr
|Stevecarr123
|1
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|Fri
|positronium
|13,600
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC