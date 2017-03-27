Professor Brian Cox makes space for r...

Professor Brian Cox makes space for role in Postman Pat

It's not a star role, but Professor Brian Cox has landed a part in children's TV show Postman Pat. The 49-year-old physicist appears in cartoon form, voicing the role of space expert Professor Farrow in an episode of the show which airs on Wednesday.

