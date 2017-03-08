Probe sought of alleged hacked texts of Manafort's daughter
A Ukrainian human rights attorney representing the victims of mass police shootings in Kiev in 2014 has asked prosecutors to investigate what are purported to be the hacked text messages of one of Paul Manafort's daughters, saying the texts point to possible influence Manafort had with Ukraine's president during that period. "You know he has killed people in Ukraine? Knowingly," Andrea Manafort allegedly wrote of her father in March 2015 in an angry series of texts to her sister, Jessica, about her father's personal and professional life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|6 min
|IB DaMann
|59,560
|President Trump's budget expected to roll back ...
|1 hr
|Mikey
|3
|Do Scott Pruitt's Statements on CO2 and Global ...
|1 hr
|Fair Game
|12
|Ivanka Trump branded products are selling briskly
|2 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|44
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|2 hr
|Parden Pard
|3
|Cannot connect to the network
|3 hr
|KurtKei4
|2
|How to avoid the marketing hype at SXSW
|4 hr
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|13 hr
|SoE
|13,349
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC