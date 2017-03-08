Presley and Kaia Gerber enjoy a strol...

Presley and Kaia Gerber enjoy a stroll in Beverly Hills

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

'For the woman who could stop all of this but won't': Scarlett Johansson puts the knife into Ivanka Trump with wicked SNL 'perfume commercial' for 'Complicit' Never-before-seen Michael Brown footage sheds new light on case and suggests he did NOT rob the store before being shot dead by Ferguson police but was involved in a drug deal with the clerks Inventor of the World Wide Web Tim Berners-Lee issues dire warning on its 28th anniversary and says fake news and government surveillance threatens to destroy it 'You know he has killed people in Ukraine?' Ukrainian lawyer calls for probe after 'hacked texts from Paul Manafort's DAUGHTERS claim Trump's former advisor played a role in country's mass killings Feel ten years younger with no gyms, no diets and no fuss: The any time anywhere age-busting exercise plan EXCLUSIVE: Heartwarming moment Good Samaritan steps in and buys $749 plane ticket ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 8 min Joe Momma 59,660
News President Trump's budget expected to roll back ... 1 hr Dawn 5
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 3 hr 0smius 13,359
News Donatos founder invests in Ohio company's 3-D p... 6 hr They cannot kill ... 3
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 7 hr Endofdays 180,367
Wearing diapers makes people incotinent BEWARE (Dec '10) 9 hr hond7 31
News DIA Meeting Explores Intricacies of Web-to-Prin... 12 hr Vet 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,227 • Total comments across all topics: 279,488,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC