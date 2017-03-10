President Trump's budget expected to ...

President Trump's budget expected to roll back funding of climate research

President Trump, who campaigned on a promise to eliminate "job-killing" environmental regulations, is expected to unveil a budget Thursday that would propose deep cuts in climate change science funding. President Trump's budget expected to roll back funding of climate research President Trump, who campaigned on a promise to eliminate "job-killing" environmental regulations, is expected to unveil a budget Thursday that would propose deep cuts in climate change science funding.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

442

Location hidden
#2 7 hrs ago
Why fund a hoax and financial tool of the communist left to fund their many legs of the malignant tumor called Progressives.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#3 2 hrs ago
LittleBitch wrote:
Why fund a hoax and financial tool of the communist left to fund their many legs of the malignant tumor called Progressives.
By god but you are one stupidfucker, aren't you cupcake?
