Port of L.A.a s automated terminal: Future of commerce or blue-collar job-killer?
These cranes in the former Hanjin Terminal, now TTI Terminal are unloading a ships containers on to UTR's in the yard. The majority of cranes in the Port of Long Beach and Los Angeles are still driven manually but a couple of terminals have switched to automated cranes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|8 min
|Eagle 12
|60,762
|Anti-Trump Albuquerque Businessman Appears on T...
|1 hr
|lambert
|3
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|5 hr
|gandolf
|1
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|10 hr
|VetnorsGate
|13,492
|Customer Service Coordinator
|14 hr
|RFP
|1
|Albuquerque SEO Firm Cancels Trump Supporters' ...
|14 hr
|seo guy
|1
|PowerPoint pesentation
|Sat
|tomtom46
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC