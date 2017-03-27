Philadelphia doctor accused of hacking female classmates
" New Jersey prosecutors have accused a Philadelphia doctor of hacking into the emails, cellphones and social media accounts of several women who were high school classmates. Burlington County prosecutors have charged 29-year-old Peter Grossman of Philadelphia with impersonation and identity theft, computer theft and invasion of privacy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|7 min
|Into The Night
|61,626
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|30 min
|Fair Game
|6
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|2 hr
|nanoanomaly
|13,611
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mon
|Cheryl Bush
|714
|Recover Deleted text Messages from iPhone with ... (Mar '14)
|Sun
|Natalie_33
|25
|Early snow throwers made in Martinsburg
|Mar 25
|Kim
|1
|Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ...
|Mar 25
|Kill Pitt Bulls
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC