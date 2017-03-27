Philadelphia doctor accused of hackin...

Philadelphia doctor accused of hacking female classmates

" New Jersey prosecutors have accused a Philadelphia doctor of hacking into the emails, cellphones and social media accounts of several women who were high school classmates. Burlington County prosecutors have charged 29-year-old Peter Grossman of Philadelphia with impersonation and identity theft, computer theft and invasion of privacy.

