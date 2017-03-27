Online tax effort revived at last min...

Online tax effort revived at last minute in Arkansas

A House committee revived a proposal Thursday forcing online retailers to collect Arkansas sales taxes, just two days after a lawmaker behind the bill declared it dead for this year's session. The measure advanced by the House Revenue and Taxation Committee requires companies without a physical presence in Arkansas that make more than $100,000 in annual sales or at least 200 transactions in the state to collect and remit sales taxes on those purchases.

