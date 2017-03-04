One dead in Pacific Palisades townhouse fire
A 50-year-old woman is dead following a fire at a Pacific Palisades townhouse early Saturday morning, fire officials said. Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 17000 block of Palisades Circle at about 3:50 a.m., said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.
