Oil Extends Decline as U.S. Drilling Accelerates Amid OPEC Cuts

Oil extended its decline below $50 a barrel as U.S. drillers continued to boost activity, countering OPEC's efforts to drain a global glut. Futures in New York headed for a sixth day of losses, dropping as much as 1.2 percent after falling 9.1 percent last week.

