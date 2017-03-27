Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey leave...

Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey leaves Facebook

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this June 11, 2015 file photo, Oculus founder Palmer Luckey holds up the new Oculus Rift virtual reality headset for photographers following a news conference in San Francisco. Luckey is leaving the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 47 min Aura Mytha 62,024
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... 50 min B as in B S as in S 21
How to Free Rip DVD to MP4 for iPhone iPad Android 5 hr Teddy_6 1
How to Recover Deleted Voicemail from iPhone 7/... (Sep '16) 7 hr Arlene2016 3
News Weird T. rex forerunner had small horns and cro... 7 hr NOM s Waffle House 2
only adobe company could do it 14 hr keenore 2
News iPhone Repair Company Offers New Replacement Pa... (Jul '09) 18 hr tom lee 36
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,693 • Total comments across all topics: 279,966,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC