New NOAA satellite imaging allows unprecedented tracking of lightning strikes

A new lightning tracker that is hovering above the Western hemisphere in geostationary orbit has sent back its first images of lightning storms, NASA announced Monday. The new instrument on a weather satellite called GOES-16 will give forecasters an unprecedented view of lightning strikes, and will allow them to give better warnings to the public when a storm is strengthening, scientists said.

