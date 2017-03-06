New NOAA satellite imaging allows unprecedented tracking of lightning strikes
A new lightning tracker that is hovering above the Western hemisphere in geostationary orbit has sent back its first images of lightning storms, NASA announced Monday. The new instrument on a weather satellite called GOES-16 will give forecasters an unprecedented view of lightning strikes, and will allow them to give better warnings to the public when a storm is strengthening, scientists said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|2 min
|VetnorsGate
|13,199
|Toronto startup Chef's Plate shines in emerging...
|8 min
|how far will u drive
|1
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Regolith Based Li...
|59,325
|As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked
|1 hr
|nnono
|7
|Five natural ways to boost your erection and la...
|2 hr
|LASTLONGMAN
|1
|Hop N Vape KOF RDTA Atomizer | Best price for t...
|6 hr
|newssnowss
|1
|Limitless Gold RDTA Is Arrived - It Looks COOL ...
|8 hr
|perty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC