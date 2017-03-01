New animations show Supernova 1987A's glowing remnants in 3D

Supernova 1987A became one of the best opportunities ever for astronomers to study the phases before, during, and after the death of a star, says NASA On February 24, 1987, astronomers Oscar Dhalde and Ian Shelton witnessed an incredible sight atop a Chilean mountain: a new star in the night sky. Soon, however, they realised it was not a star's birth; rather, it was a blue supergiant meeting its doom.

