NASA's women space pioneers to star in new Lego set

23 hrs ago

Five women scientists will receive the rare honor of being immortalized as inch-tall plastic figures with claws for hands. Lego announced Tuesday that a new set will feature some of the pioneering women who played vital but sometimes under-appreciated roles in the U.S. space program.

