NASA's new searchable library lets you get your space fix big time

Calling all wannabe astronauts: You can now explore outer space with NASA from the comfort of your own desk chair. NASA has launched a new library of audio, video, and images of space exploration - a database with more than 140,000 files from over 60 collections.

