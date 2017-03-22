NASA warns polar sea ice hitting record lows
The U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration said March 22 that ice on both poles has dropped to the lowest levels ever recorded since satellites began measuring sea ice in 1979. The drop in the antarctic summer minimum came as a surprise, the agency's scientists noted, after decades of "moderate expansion" there.
